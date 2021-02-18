Developing Active Source Seismology for Planetary Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #398 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; other: Science instrumentation development; technology development
The development of active-source seismology instrumentation to survey subsurface habitability, geology, and water ice has lagged behind other geophysical techniques. We recommend that the Planetary Decadal Survey place the development and maturation of instrumentation for active-source seismology as a high priority for the coming decade.