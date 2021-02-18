Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Developing Active Source Seismology for Planetary Science

Whitepaper #398 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; other: Science instrumentation development; technology development

by Samuel Courville, Nathaniel E. Putzig, Matthew R. Perry, Gerald W. Patterson, Gareth A. Morgan, Andrew J. Gemer, Paul C. Sava, T. Dylan Mikesell, Richard Degner, Ali M. Bramson, Sean P. S. Gulick, Bjorn Paulsson, Chance C. Amos, Renee Weber, Mark Panning, and Nicholas Schmerr
The development of active-source seismology instrumentation to survey subsurface habitability, geology, and water ice has lagged behind other geophysical techniques. We recommend that the Planetary Decadal Survey place the development and maturation of instrumentation for active-source seismology as a high priority for the coming decade.

618.06 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
