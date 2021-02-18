High Temperature Electronics for Venus Surface Applications: A Summary of Recent Technical Advances

No comments here
Whitepaper #399 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; technology development; Venus
This white paper has a technical focus providing background on the challenges of high temperature electronics and an understanding of why new extended duration Venus surface mission concepts are now viable. The complexity of this electronics is comparable to that which enabled 1970s planetary exploration successes such as Viking and Voyager.