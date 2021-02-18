Long-Term Commitment to Explore and Sustain our Earth-Moon Environment

No comments here
Whitepaper #401 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other planetary bodies: Earth-Moon System
Long-term human & robotic exploration of the Earth-Moon environment will move humanity into the Solar System with a logical, sustainable, and science-based approach. The Moon has the potential to stimulate the economy and enable scientific discovery. Lunar science could open a window into Earth’s early history (and potentially the origin of life).