Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Long-Term Commitment to Explore and Sustain our Earth-Moon Environment

Whitepaper #401 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other planetary bodies: Earth-Moon System

by Clive Neal, Carle Pieters, Angel Abbud-Madrid, Jack Burns, Kerri Donaldson Hanna, Nick Dygert, Bethany Ehlmann, Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Amy Fagan, Ian Garrick-Bethell, Timothy Grove, James W. Head, Mihaly Horanyi, Brad Jolliff, Erick Malaret, Philip Metzger, Kirby Runyon, Chip Shearer, Sonia Tikoo, Ryan N. Clegg Watkins, Kris Zacny, and Nicolle Zellner
Long-term human & robotic exploration of the Earth-Moon environment will move humanity into the Solar System with a logical, sustainable, and science-based approach. The Moon has the potential to stimulate the economy and enable scientific discovery. Lunar science could open a window into Earth’s early history (and potentially the origin of life).

