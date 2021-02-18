Sustaining Mature Thermal Protection Systems Crucial for Future In-Situ Planetary Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #402 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Sustaining Mission Critical Technologies; technology development
This white paper seeks to inform of the need for, and approaches to, sustaining critical thermal protection systems (TPS), HEEET and PICA, that are needed only for NASA in-situ science missions. We propose an approach for NASA to identify and manage the risk of atrophy due to unpredictable or infrequent mission needs.