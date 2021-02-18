Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Sustaining Mature Thermal Protection Systems Crucial for Future In-Situ Planetary Missions

Whitepaper #402 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Sustaining Mission Critical Technologies; technology development

by Ethiraj Venkatapathy, Jay Feldman, Douglas S. Adams, Robin Beck, Donald Ellerby, Matthew Gasch, Helen Hwang, Andrew Ingersoll, and Margaret Stackpoole
This white paper seeks to inform of the need for, and approaches to, sustaining critical thermal protection systems (TPS), HEEET and PICA, that are needed only for NASA in-situ science missions. We propose an approach for NASA to identify and manage the risk of atrophy due to unpredictable or infrequent mission needs.

