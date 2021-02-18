Why and How to Leverage the Commercial Space Sector for the Benefit of Planetary Science and Its Community

No comments here
Whitepaper #403 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Mission Programs; technology development
We explicate the relationship between mission cost and risk, examine the state of low-cost missions in the PSD, list the benefits of further commercial involvement to planetary exploration and its community, and provide a set of incentives that would evolve beyond the CLPS program by attracting further engagement by commercial space companies.