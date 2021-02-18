Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Why and How to Leverage the Commercial Space Sector for the Benefit of Planetary Science and Its Community

Whitepaper #403 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Mission Programs; technology development

by Elizabeth Frank, Casey Drier, Benton Clark, and Clive R. Neal
Published onMar 18, 2021
We explicate the relationship between mission cost and risk, examine the state of low-cost missions in the PSD, list the benefits of further commercial involvement to planetary exploration and its community, and provide a set of incentives that would evolve beyond the CLPS program by attracting further engagement by commercial space companies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
