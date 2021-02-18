Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Critical Data Identification, Information Communication, and Readily Available Knowledge Base for Effectively Mitigating Impact of Near Earth Objects

Whitepaper #404 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; planetary protection; theory, computation, and modeling

by Chaowei Phil Yang, Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin, Kyla Carte, Amanda K. Davis, Dawn M. Graninger, Kevin Greenaugh, Catherine McCarthy, Catherine Suzanne Plesko, Bruno Victorino Sarli, Dexuan Sha, Ishan Shams, Dipak Srinivasan, Angela Stickle, Megan Bruck Syal, and Allen Zhong
Published onMar 18, 2021
Critical Data Identification, Information Communication, and Readily Available Knowledge Base for Effectively Mitigating Impact of Near Earth Objects

This white paper recommends that the Planetary Defense community should address the efficient identification of and open access to critical data, interoperability of relevant systems (machine-to-machine communication), means for effective communication among stakeholders, and rapid utilization of available knowledge to support decision making.

Critical Data Identification, Information Communication, and Readily Available Knowledge Base for Effectively Mitigating Impact of Near Earth Objects
362.42 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with