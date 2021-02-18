Critical Data Identification, Information Communication, and Readily Available Knowledge Base for Effectively Mitigating Impact of Near Earth Objects

No comments here
Whitepaper #404 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; planetary protection; theory, computation, and modeling
This white paper recommends that the Planetary Defense community should address the efficient identification of and open access to critical data, interoperability of relevant systems (machine-to-machine communication), means for effective communication among stakeholders, and rapid utilization of available knowledge to support decision making.