Whitepaper #408 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other science themes: Mapping Solar System bodies; state of the profession
Planetary geologic mapping is a fundamental tool for investigations of planetary surfaces. NASA should sustain the creation of digital (GIS) map products at scales relevant to the identification of new science targets, and require inclusion of formal map production for each new mission, and production of digital databases to support this effort.