Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Planetary Geologic Mapping

Whitepaper #408 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other science themes: Mapping Solar System bodies; state of the profession

by Peter Mouginis-Mark, Devon Burr, Paul Byrne, Ken Coles, David A. Crown, Alex Patthoff, Michael S. Phillips, Louise Prockter, Jani Radebaugh, David A. Williams, and James R. Zimbelman
Planetary geologic mapping is a fundamental tool for investigations of planetary surfaces. NASA should sustain the creation of digital (GIS) map products at scales relevant to the identification of new science targets, and require inclusion of formal map production for each new mission, and production of digital databases to support this effort.

