Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Using Artificial Intelligence to Support Science Prioritization by the Decadal Surveys

Whitepaper #409 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; theory, computation, and modeling

by Harley Thronson, Brian Thomas, Louis Barbier, and Anthony Buonomo
We summarize arguments for supplementing established Decadal Survey processes by considering promising science priorities identified by application of Artificial Intelligence. We also summarize our experimental “forecasting” the results of the Astro2010 Survey in which we used AI as training for predicting the Astro2020 Survey results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
