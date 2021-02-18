Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Thermal Protection System Materials for Sample Return Missions

Whitepaper #415 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; primitive bodies; technology development

by Todd White, Helen Hwang, Don Ellerby, Robin Beck, Matt Gasch, Jeremy Vander Kam, and Ethiraj Venkatapathy
This white paper from the Thermal Protection System (TPS) community provides an overview of TPS materials needed for future Sample Return (SR) missions. We consider the capability of heritage TPS and identify appropriate TPS for future SR missions. We also recommend investments to maintain and expand NASA’s SR capabilities for the coming decade.

233.05 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
