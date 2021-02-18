Thermal Protection System Materials for Sample Return Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #415 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; primitive bodies; technology development
This white paper from the Thermal Protection System (TPS) community provides an overview of TPS materials needed for future Sample Return (SR) missions. We consider the capability of heritage TPS and identify appropriate TPS for future SR missions. We also recommend investments to maintain and expand NASA’s SR capabilities for the coming decade.