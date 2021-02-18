National Ocean Worlds Analog Test Facility and Field Station

No comments here
Whitepaper #416 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; ocean worlds; technology development
We recommend the establishment of Ocean World Field Station in Antarctica and Ocean World Simulator Station (a cryovac test facility) for advancing Ocean World subsurface and in situ mission technologies through analog testing. We urge that NASA and NSF work constructively to assure the successful implementation of the Ocean World Field Station.