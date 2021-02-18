Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

National Ocean Worlds Analog Test Facility and Field Station

Whitepaper #416 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; ocean worlds; technology development

by William Stone, Samuel Howell, Nathan Bramall, Chris German, Alison Murray, and Vickie Siegel
Published onMar 18, 2021
National Ocean Worlds Analog Test Facility and Field Station

We recommend the establishment of Ocean World Field Station in Antarctica and Ocean World Simulator Station (a cryovac test facility) for advancing Ocean World subsurface and in situ mission technologies through analog testing. We urge that NASA and NSF work constructively to assure the successful implementation of the Ocean World Field Station.

National Ocean Worlds Analog Test Facility and Field Station
8.04 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with