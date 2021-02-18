No comments here
Whitepaper #417 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: In-situ surface science; technology development; Venus
Surface platforms at Venus will be required to answer some of the important science questions identified by the Decadal Survey Report. A study, Venus Surface Platform Study, was done to assess the relationship between science and required platform capabilities. This white paper is a summary of the report expected to be released in Fall of 2020.