Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Venus Surface Platforms

Whitepaper #417 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: In-situ surface science; technology development; Venus

by Tibor Kremic, Mike Amato, Jeff Balcerski, Martha Gilmore, Gary Hunter, Walter Kiefer, Noam Izenberg, Natasha Johnson, Jonathan Sauder, and Thomas Thompson
Published onMar 18, 2021
Surface platforms at Venus will be required to answer some of the important science questions identified by the Decadal Survey Report. A study, Venus Surface Platform Study, was done to assess the relationship between science and required platform capabilities. This white paper is a summary of the report expected to be released in Fall of 2020.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
