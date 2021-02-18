Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Building Consensus, Collaboration, and Capability for Ocean Worlds Field Science

Whitepaper #422 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; habitability and water; ocean worlds

by Jennifer Stern, Margaret Weng, Heather Graham, Jeffrey Bowman, Stanford Hooker, Marc Neveu, Lynnae Quick, and Caitlin Ahrens
Published onMar 18, 2021
Field work provides unique information to address decadal science questions relevant to Ocean Worlds. Significant overlap exists between planetary science studies of terrestrial analogs and Earth science, and improved collaboration between these disciplines is necessary to advance our the science of ocean and icy worlds more effectively.

376.27 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
