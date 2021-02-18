Building Consensus, Collaboration, and Capability for Ocean Worlds Field Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #422 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; habitability and water; ocean worlds
Field work provides unique information to address decadal science questions relevant to Ocean Worlds. Significant overlap exists between planetary science studies of terrestrial analogs and Earth science, and improved collaboration between these disciplines is necessary to advance our the science of ocean and icy worlds more effectively.