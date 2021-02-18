NASA Ames Thermophysics Ground Test Facilities Supporting Future Planetary Atmospheric Entry

No comments here
Whitepaper #424 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; Mars; Venus
This paper reviews current capabilities at NASA Ames for ground testing Thermal Protection Systems and quantifying entry environments relevant to Planetary Science and Astrobiology. While these facilities are considered sufficient for supporting future missions, expanded capabilities would reduce vehicle design uncertainties and applied margins.