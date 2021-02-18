Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Space Drones: An Opportunity to Include, Engage, Accelerate, and Advance

Whitepaper #425 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Diversity & Inclusion/Participatory Exploration; technology development

by Christopher Carr, Mirza Samnani, Jacopo Tani, Jordan McKaig, Ethan Hammons, Dava J. Newman, Koki Ho, Ariel Ekblaw, and Nathan Truelove
We evaluate approaches to accelerate the development and application of autonomy to space missions, meet the moral imperative of inclusivity, and broaden participation in aerospace and space exploration. We highlight mission and science impacts and a path to making NASA’s mission not only for the people but by the people.

