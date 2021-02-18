Space Drones: An Opportunity to Include, Engage, Accelerate, and Advance

No comments here
Whitepaper #425 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Diversity & Inclusion/Participatory Exploration; technology development
We evaluate approaches to accelerate the development and application of autonomy to space missions, meet the moral imperative of inclusivity, and broaden participation in aerospace and space exploration. We highlight mission and science impacts and a path to making NASA’s mission not only for the people but by the people.