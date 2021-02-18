Technosignatures as a Priority in Planetary Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #427 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Technosignatures; state of the profession
Are we alone? The study of technosignatures, physical manifestations of technology from extraterrestrial intelligences, is a rigorous astrobiological sub-discipline. The Planetary Science decadal should include searches for technosignatures alongside biosignatures in its recommendations for funding a robust astrobiology research portfolio.