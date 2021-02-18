Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Technosignatures as a Priority in Planetary Science

Whitepaper #427 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Technosignatures; state of the profession

by Sofia Sheikh, Anamaria Berea, Ross Davis, Gabriel G. De la Torre, Julia DeMarines, Theresa Fisher, Searra Foote, Dawn Gelino, David Grinspoon, George Profitiliotis, Alexander M. Sessa, Caitlyn Singam, Evan L. Sneed, Clément Vidal, and Jason T. Wright
Are we alone? The study of technosignatures, physical manifestations of technology from extraterrestrial intelligences, is a rigorous astrobiological sub-discipline. The Planetary Science decadal should include searches for technosignatures alongside biosignatures in its recommendations for funding a robust astrobiology research portfolio.

164.69 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
