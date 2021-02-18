Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Re-Imagining NASA Planetary Mission Science Opportunities for the next two decades

Whitepaper #431 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Programmatics; state of the profession; technology development

by Anthony Freeman, Michael Mischna, Christina R Richey, Joseph Lazio, Carol Raymond, and Morgan Cable
PSD’s existing mission science opportunities have served the community well up to now, but may be overly restrictive for the next two decades. Re-imagining the scope of available opportunities would energize the science community, riding a global tide of interest in deep space missions, and a wave of innovation using SmallSat technology.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
