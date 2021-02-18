Re-Imagining NASA Planetary Mission Science Opportunities for the next two decades

No comments here
Whitepaper #431 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Programmatics; state of the profession; technology development
PSD’s existing mission science opportunities have served the community well up to now, but may be overly restrictive for the next two decades. Re-imagining the scope of available opportunities would energize the science community, riding a global tide of interest in deep space missions, and a wave of innovation using SmallSat technology.