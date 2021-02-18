The Atmospheric eXploration and Investigative Synergy (AXIS) Group: proposal for a new interdisciplinary NASA Assessment/Analysis Group (AG)

No comments here
Whitepaper #433 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; other: Infrastructure; other planetary bodies: Terrestrial planets in the Solar System and Beyond
This group would curate a database of atmospheric data, including both observational data and derived data in the form of retrieved atmospheric parameters, as well as atmospheric model inputs and outputs. It would also serve as a sort of “Town Hall” for comparative planetology research, discussion, and planning of mission and exploration roadmaps.