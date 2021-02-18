Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Atmospheric eXploration and Investigative Synergy (AXIS) Group: proposal for a new interdisciplinary NASA Assessment/Analysis Group (AG)

Whitepaper #433 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; other: Infrastructure; other planetary bodies: Terrestrial planets in the Solar System and Beyond

by Kevin McGouldrick, Armin Kleinboehl, Josette Bellan, Noam Izenberg, Jennifer Whitten, Constantine Tsang, Eliot Young, Jeff Balcerski, Stephen Kane, Kevin Baines, Timothy N. Titus, Patrick McGovern, Shannon Curry, Emilie Royer, Kerrin Hensley, Amanda Brecht, Jack Elston, Chuanfei Dong, Ryan McCabe, Alex Akins, Shawn Brueshaber, Tibor Kremic, Pat Beauchamp, Michael Way, Scott Guzewich, Aymeric Spiga, Sebastien Lebonnois, Liming Li, Candace Gray, Rob Lillis, and Serina Diniega
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Atmospheric eXploration and Investigative Synergy (AXIS) Group: proposal for a new interdisciplinary NASA Assessment/Analysis Group (AG)

This group would curate a database of atmospheric data, including both observational data and derived data in the form of retrieved atmospheric parameters, as well as atmospheric model inputs and outputs. It would also serve as a sort of “Town Hall” for comparative planetology research, discussion, and planning of mission and exploration roadmaps.

The Atmospheric eXploration and Investigative Synergy (AXIS) Group: proposal for a new interdisciplinary NASA Assessment/Analysis Group (AG)
923.48 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with