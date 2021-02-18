The Next-Generation Ground-Based Planetary Radar

No comments here
Whitepaper #434 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other planetary bodies: cross-cutting/bodies with solid surfaces; ground- and space-based telescopes
Planetary radars have obtained unique Solar System science that includes physical and dynamical characterizations that support interplanetary navigation and hazard assessment. In the next decade, technologies will mature that could be deployed to produce a more capable and reliable ground-based radar for planetary science and planetary defense.