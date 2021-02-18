Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Next-Generation Ground-Based Planetary Radar

Whitepaper #434 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other planetary bodies: cross-cutting/bodies with solid surfaces; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Joseph Lazio, Anne K. Virkki, Noemi Pinilla-Alonso, L. A. M. Benner, M. Brozovic, B. J. Butler, B. A. Campbell, F. Cordova, K. de Kleer, P. G. Edwards, T. M. Eubanks, Y. R. Fernandez, J. D. Giorgini, E. Kruzins, J. L. Margot, A. Mainzer, S. E. Marshall, F. Paganelli, C. A. Raymond, P. A. Taylor, E. Rivera-Valentín, M. A. Slade, and F. C. F. Venditti
Planetary radars have obtained unique Solar System science that includes physical and dynamical characterizations that support interplanetary navigation and hazard assessment. In the next decade, technologies will mature that could be deployed to produce a more capable and reliable ground-based radar for planetary science and planetary defense.

