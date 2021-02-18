Delivering critical science by enabling small interplanetary missions beyond Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #439 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: NASA programmatics; primitive bodies; technology development
We identify challenges to small sat deep space exploration, posed by technology and programmatics, and highlight investments and changes that would enable such missions, vastly expanding the opportunities to deliver critical science at low cost. While we focus on the science return of main belt targets, these changes would benefit all exploration.