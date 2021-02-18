Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Delivering critical science by enabling small interplanetary missions beyond Mars

Whitepaper #439 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: NASA programmatics; primitive bodies; technology development

by Alyssa Rhoden, Jacob Englander, Elisabeth Morse, Gabe Benavides, Kevin Walsh, and Lucy F. Lim
Published onMar 18, 2021
We identify challenges to small sat deep space exploration, posed by technology and programmatics, and highlight investments and changes that would enable such missions, vastly expanding the opportunities to deliver critical science at low cost. While we focus on the science return of main belt targets, these changes would benefit all exploration.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
