Molecular Biology Modernizing Planetary Protection Engineering to Enable Science for Biologically Sensitive Robotic and Human Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #453 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; planetary protection; technology development
Planetary Protection (PP) requirements have evolved and are currently evolving to meet the needs of increasingly sophisticated missions from biologically sensitive target bodies. However, advances in biochemical, optical, and nucleic acid technologies have not yet found their way into standard PP practice and are being used only as research tools.