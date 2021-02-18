Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Establishing a Supply of Plutonium-238 and Associated Radioisotope Power Systems Capabilities and Policy Improvements — A Multi-part Success Story

Whitepaper #455 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Infrastructure/cross-Agency capabilities; state of the profession; technology development

by Thomas Sutliff, Peter W. McCallum, and Stephen G. Johnson
Capabilities to explore the solar system using radioisotope power systems improved over the last 10 years. DOE reestablished domestic production of plutonium-238 and began Constant Rate Production activities. Also, implementation of programmatic NEPA and compliance with NSPM-20 began. All changes benefit current and future RPS missions.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
