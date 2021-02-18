Establishing a Supply of Plutonium-238 and Associated Radioisotope Power Systems Capabilities and Policy Improvements — A Multi-part Success Story

No comments here
Whitepaper #455 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Infrastructure/cross-Agency capabilities; state of the profession; technology development
Capabilities to explore the solar system using radioisotope power systems improved over the last 10 years. DOE reestablished domestic production of plutonium-238 and began Constant Rate Production activities. Also, implementation of programmatic NEPA and compliance with NSPM-20 began. All changes benefit current and future RPS missions.