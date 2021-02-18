Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Furthering Asteroid Resource Utilization in the Next Decade though Technology Leadership

Whitepaper #460 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: ISRU, Commercialization; primitive bodies; technology development

by Chris Lewicki, Amara Graps, Martin Elvis, Philip Metzger, and Andrew Rivkin
Published onMar 18, 2021
A significant opportunity for synergy between pure research and asteroid resource research exists. We provide an overview of the state of the art in asteroid resource utilization, and highlight where we can accelerate the closing of knowledge gaps, leading to the utilization of asteroid resources for growing economic productivity in space.

250.8 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
