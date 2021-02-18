Ethical Exploration and the Role of Planetary Protection in Disrupting Colonial Practices

No comments here
Whitepaper #461 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Ethics; planetary protection; state of the profession
We recommend the decadal survey call on all bodies involved in developing planetary protection policies to engage in a process of community input to establish a robust reevaluation of the ethics of future crewed and uncrewed missions to the Moon, Mars, and other planetary bodies with the intention of developing anticolonial practices.