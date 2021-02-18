Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Ethical Exploration and the Role of Planetary Protection in Disrupting Colonial Practices

Whitepaper #461 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Ethics; planetary protection; state of the profession

by Frank Tavares, Denise Buckner, Dana Burton, Jordan McKaig, Parvathy Prem, Eleni Ravanis, Natalie Trevino, Aparna Venkatesan, Steven D. Vance, Monica Vidaurri, Lucianne Walkowicz, and Mary Beth Wilhelm
We recommend the decadal survey call on all bodies involved in developing planetary protection policies to engage in a process of community input to establish a robust reevaluation of the ethics of future crewed and uncrewed missions to the Moon, Mars, and other planetary bodies with the intention of developing anticolonial practices.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
