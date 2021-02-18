Enabling New Science Mission Capabilities with Additive Manufacturing Technologies

No comments here
Whitepaper #466 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Robotic Spacecraft Architecture; state of the profession; technology development
Cost, mass and schedule limit the extent of science that can be integrated into Planetary Science Missions. Materials and structures are key limiting factors, and additive manufacturing (AM) offers integrated solutions to these challenges, which positions NASA to address the challenges for Planetary Science and Astrobiology Missions.