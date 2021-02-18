Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Enabling New Science Mission Capabilities with Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Whitepaper #466 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Robotic Spacecraft Architecture; state of the profession; technology development

by Bryan McEnerney, R. Peter Dillon, John Vickers, Karen M. Taminger, Steven D. Jolly, and Anthony Rollett
Published onMar 18, 2021
Enabling New Science Mission Capabilities with Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Cost, mass and schedule limit the extent of science that can be integrated into Planetary Science Missions. Materials and structures are key limiting factors, and additive manufacturing (AM) offers integrated solutions to these challenges, which positions NASA to address the challenges for Planetary Science and Astrobiology Missions.

Enabling New Science Mission Capabilities with Additive Manufacturing Technologies
210.15 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with