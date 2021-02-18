Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

NSF’s National Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory and Planetary Science

Whitepaper #467 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Archival data and analysis; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Tod Lauer and John Blakeslee
Published onMar 18, 2021
NSF’s National Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory and Planetary Science

NOIRLab is driven by the needs of the community. Our ability to address those identified by the decadal survey will be enhanced by an explicit citation to the role that we can play. The scientists and engineers of NOIRlab look forward to helping the community of planetary scientists make the decade ahead an exciting time of discovery.

NSF’s National Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory and Planetary Science
1.19 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with