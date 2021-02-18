The Need for a Well-defined Modeling Pipeline for Planetary Defense

No comments here
Whitepaper #468 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; theory, computation, and modeling
Proper risk evaluation is vital to ensure decision makers can effectively act to mitigate a NEO threat. This requires many different models, which currently do not have standardized connections. A national effort to validate models for planetary defense, and to develop a modeling database and pipeline is necessary for planetary defense.