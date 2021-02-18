Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Need for a Well-defined Modeling Pipeline for Planetary Defense

Whitepaper #468 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; theory, computation, and modeling

by Angela Stickle, Brent Barbee, Paul Chodas, Terik Daly, Mallory DeCoster, Jessie Dotson, Rachel Klima, Travis Gabriel, Dawn Graninger, Maria Gritsevich, Devanshu Jha, Flora Paganelli, Cathy Plesko, Emma Rainey, Megan Bruck Syal, and Lorien Wheeler
Proper risk evaluation is vital to ensure decision makers can effectively act to mitigate a NEO threat. This requires many different models, which currently do not have standardized connections. A national effort to validate models for planetary defense, and to develop a modeling database and pipeline is necessary for planetary defense.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
