The Importance of Human Exploration in Accomplishing High Priority Lunar Science Objectives

No comments here
Whitepaper #469 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; other: Human Exploration
The value of astronauts in accomplishing high priority lunar science cannot be overstated. While lander, robotic, and orbital missions have a long history of achieving Solar System science, human cognition, dexterity, and mobility all greatly increase the science value of in situ astronauts doing scientific exploration on another planetary body.