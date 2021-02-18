Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

The Importance of Human Exploration in Accomplishing High Priority Lunar Science Objectives

Whitepaper #469 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; other: Human Exploration

by Kelsey Young, José M. Hurtado, Jr., Trevor G. Graff, Daniel P. Moriarty, Sarah Valencia, Ryan Watkins, Noah Petro, Kirby Runyon, Zachary R. Morse, Amy Fagan, Clive R. Neal, and Jessica Watkins
The Importance of Human Exploration in Accomplishing High Priority Lunar Science Objectives

The value of astronauts in accomplishing high priority lunar science cannot be overstated. While lander, robotic, and orbital missions have a long history of achieving Solar System science, human cognition, dexterity, and mobility all greatly increase the science value of in situ astronauts doing scientific exploration on another planetary body.

