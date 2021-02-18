Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Enabling Synergy: Improving the Information Infrastructure for Planetary Science

Whitepaper #470 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Research Information Infrastructure; technology development

by Michael Kurtz, Alberto Accomazzi, and Edwin Henneken
Published onMar 18, 2021
Enabling Synergy: Improving the Information Infrastructure for Planetary Science

We advocate that the Planetary Science (PS) community build a discipline-specific digital library, in collaboration with the existing astronomy digital library, ADS. We suggest that PS archives index and curate information on features and objects in our solar system and enable linking between datasets and the derived journal articles.

Enabling Synergy: Improving the Information Infrastructure for Planetary Science
158.95 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with