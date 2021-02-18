Enabling Synergy: Improving the Information Infrastructure for Planetary Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #470 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Research Information Infrastructure; technology development
We advocate that the Planetary Science (PS) community build a discipline-specific digital library, in collaboration with the existing astronomy digital library, ADS. We suggest that PS archives index and curate information on features and objects in our solar system and enable linking between datasets and the derived journal articles.