Asteroid Resource Utilization: Ethical Concerns and Progress

Whitepaper #475 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: ISRU Ethics; primitive bodies; state of the profession
As asteroid mining moves toward reality, the high bar to entering the business may limit participation and increase inequality, reducing or eliminating any benefit gained by marginalized people or developing nations. Consideration of ethical issues is urgently needed, as well as participation in international, not merely multilateral, solutions.