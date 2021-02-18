Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Asteroid Resource Utilization: Ethical Concerns and Progress

Whitepaper #475 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: ISRU Ethics; primitive bodies; state of the profession

by Andrew Rivkin, Moses Milazzo, Aparna Venkatesan, Elizabeth Frank, Monica R. Vidaurri, Phil Metzger, and Chris Lewicki
Published onMar 18, 2021
Asteroid Resource Utilization: Ethical Concerns and Progress

As asteroid mining moves toward reality, the high bar to entering the business may limit participation and increase inequality, reducing or eliminating any benefit gained by marginalized people or developing nations. Consideration of ethical issues is urgently needed, as well as participation in international, not merely multilateral, solutions.

Asteroid Resource Utilization: Ethical Concerns and Progress
214.15 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with