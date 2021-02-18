Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

NASA Planetary Wind Tunnel Facilities

Whitepaper #476 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; laboratory studies; other: Experimental facilities

by Devon Burr, Don Banfield, Mackenzie Day, Serina Diniega, Lori Fenton, Mathieu Lapôtre, Lynn Neakrase, Ganna (Anya) Portyankina, Stephen Sutton, Christy Swann, Ian Walker, and David Williams
Published onMar 18, 2021
Planetary Aeolian processes are pervasive and planetary wind tunnels has provided vital insights into these processes for science and engineering goals. The Planetary Aeolian Laboratory is capable of simulating of aspects of planetary aeolian processes, but presents barriers to use. We recommend NASA revitalize planetary aeolian experimentation.

298.82 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
