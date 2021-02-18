NASA Planetary Wind Tunnel Facilities

No comments here
Whitepaper #476 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; laboratory studies; other: Experimental facilities
Planetary Aeolian processes are pervasive and planetary wind tunnels has provided vital insights into these processes for science and engineering goals. The Planetary Aeolian Laboratory is capable of simulating of aspects of planetary aeolian processes, but presents barriers to use. We recommend NASA revitalize planetary aeolian experimentation.