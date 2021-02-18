Lunar Exploration in 3D: Volumetric Imaging of Lunar Materials and Manufactured Materials via x-ray Computer Tomography

No comments here
Whitepaper #477 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development
Volumetric imaging of lunar materials and manufactured materials can be achieved via x-ray Computer Tomography sensors on the Moon by astronauts as part of the Artemis program. Such measurement systems will influence sample triage and facilitate characterization and inspection for science and the safety of human exploration on the Moon.