Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Lunar Exploration in 3D: Volumetric Imaging of Lunar Materials and Manufactured Materials via x-ray Computer Tomography

Whitepaper #477 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development

by James Garvin, Justin S. Jones, James W. Head, Amy McAdam, Noah Petro, Kelsey Young, Ryan A. Kent, and Nathan A. Smith
Volumetric imaging of lunar materials and manufactured materials can be achieved via x-ray Computer Tomography sensors on the Moon by astronauts as part of the Artemis program. Such measurement systems will influence sample triage and facilitate characterization and inspection for science and the safety of human exploration on the Moon.

1.17 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
