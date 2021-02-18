Rapid Response Missions to Explore Fast, High-Value Targets such as Interstellar Objects and Long Period Comets

No comments here
Whitepaper #481 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Policy changes; primitive bodies; technology development
Oort cloud comets and interstellar objects hold key information about the origin of our solar system and exoplanetary systems. However, reaching these objects requires a rapid response mission architecture, which is incompatible with current NASA policies. We advocate for policy changes to enable reactive mission architectures.