Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Technologies for the Scientific Exploration of the Outer Planets

Whitepaper #482 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; technology development

by Thomas Spilker and Patricia M. Beauchamp
Published onMar 18, 2021
This paper summarizes benefits technologies bring to outer solar system mission concepts, categorizes the different types of technologies appropriate to scientific exploration of the giant planets and their systems, and supplies references to sources that describe those technologies in much greater detail. Development programs should be funded.

120.26 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
