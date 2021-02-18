Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Smallsats for Small Body Exploration and Technology Infusion

Whitepaper #483 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: state of the profession; technology development

by Julie Castillo-Rogez, Benjamin Donitz, Issa Nesnas, Timothy Swindle, Joseph O'Rourke, M. Villarreal, A. Freeman, Craig Hardgrove, A. S. Rivkin, and Steve Chien
We summarize current and emerging smallsat capabilities and their synergy with the science goals sought at small bodies (including planetary defense and human exploration). We recommend investments to further extend the reach of smallsats in order to increase their science return and make the case for using smallsats as technology infusion vectors.

