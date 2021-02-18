Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Mission Roles: Status, Issues, and Recommendations for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Committee Consideration

Whitepaper #484 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Best business practices in mission projects; state of the profession

by Julie Castillo-Rogez, Christina Richey, Robert Pappalardo, Shawn Brooks, Ingrid J. Daubar, Elizabeth Turtle, Kate Craft, Candice Hansen, Carolyn Ernst, Diana Blaney, and Julie Rathbun
Published onMar 18, 2021
This white paper addresses issues identified with current mission roles for scientists at the home institution of the mission, such as Project Scientist, Deputy PS, Investigation Scientist, and Project Staff Scientist, and the paper offers recommendations for the Decadal Survey Committee’s and NASA’s consideration.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
