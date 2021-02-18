Mission Roles: Status, Issues, and Recommendations for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Committee Consideration

No comments here
Whitepaper #484 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Best business practices in mission projects; state of the profession
This white paper addresses issues identified with current mission roles for scientists at the home institution of the mission, such as Project Scientist, Deputy PS, Investigation Scientist, and Project Staff Scientist, and the paper offers recommendations for the Decadal Survey Committee’s and NASA’s consideration.