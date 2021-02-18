Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

An Ultra-low Altitude Lunar Orbiter

Whitepaper #485 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development; theory, computation, and modeling

by Elisha Jhoti, David Paige, Tyler Horvath, and Tyler Powell
An ultra-low altitude lunar orbiter presents enhanced science returns with high-resolution data at the meter/cm scale. The orbiter would mitigate perturbations due to lunar mascons and navigate topography to maintain a near circular polar low altitude orbit. Potential instrumentation includes imaging, fields and particles, and thermal mappers.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
