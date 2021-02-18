No comments here
Whitepaper #485 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development; theory, computation, and modeling
An ultra-low altitude lunar orbiter presents enhanced science returns with high-resolution data at the meter/cm scale. The orbiter would mitigate perturbations due to lunar mascons and navigate topography to maintain a near circular polar low altitude orbit. Potential instrumentation includes imaging, fields and particles, and thermal mappers.