Advancing Chip-Based Gas Composition Sensors for Efficient Planetary Exploration

Whitepaper #486 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; technology development
Chip-scale gas sensors have tiny volume, mass, and power requirements, enabling limited gas composition measurements aboard a much wider range of space missions than heavy, power-hungry mass spectrometers. This technology is needed for miniaturized atmospheric probes at the ice giants, and high-cadence atmospheric sampling at Mars.