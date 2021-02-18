Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Advancing Chip-Based Gas Composition Sensors for Efficient Planetary Exploration

Whitepaper #486 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; technology development

by MICHAEL H. WONG, Hossain Mohammad Fahad, Jing Li, Kunio Sayanagi, Paul Steffes, and Sushil Atreya
Published onMar 18, 2021
Advancing Chip-Based Gas Composition Sensors for Efficient Planetary Exploration

Chip-scale gas sensors have tiny volume, mass, and power requirements, enabling limited gas composition measurements aboard a much wider range of space missions than heavy, power-hungry mass spectrometers. This technology is needed for miniaturized atmospheric probes at the ice giants, and high-cadence atmospheric sampling at Mars.

Advancing Chip-Based Gas Composition Sensors for Efficient Planetary Exploration
412.21 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with