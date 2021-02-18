Guidance and Control Approaches that Enable Titan Aerogravity Assist for an Enceladus Mission

No comments here
Whitepaper #489 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Saturn, Titan, Enceladus; other science themes: Guidance and Control, Aerocapture, Aerogravity Assist; technology development
This white paper will describe how the use of advanced Guidance & Control (G&C) techniques could enable successful aerogravity assist maneuvers at Titan using existing low lift-to-drag ratio (L/D) vehicles and allow an orbiter to enter a Saturn-centered orbit with flybys of Enceladus.