Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Transformative Planetary Science with the US ELT Program

Whitepaper #490 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ground- and space-based telescopes

by MICHAEL H. WONG, Karen J. Meech, Mark Dickinson, Thomas Greathouse, Richard J. Cartwright, Nancy Chanover, and Matthew S. Tiscareno
The US Extremely Large Telescope Program (TMT and GMT) would use exceptional angular resolution, sensitivity, and advanced instrumentation to actively support planetary missions and study interstellar objects, giant planet systems and ocean worlds, and the formation of the solar system traced through small objects in the asteroid and Kuiper belts.

