Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Expanding Mars Science Return in the MSR Era: The Need for, Capabilities of, and Challenges Associated with Small Mars Science Missions

Whitepaper #491 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Programmatics and funding; technology development

by James Kaufman, Don Banfield, Justin S. Boland, Matthew A. Eby, Paul Hayne, Jeffrey A. Lang, Michael A. Mischna, Nilton Renno, Robert L. Staehle, Sam W. Thurman, Manuel De La Torre Juarez, Chris R. Webster, and Rebecca Williams
We advocate for NASA to create a class of small Mars missions ($125M–$250M), along with a non-instrument technology maturation program, to complement the Mars Sample Return (MSR) program. Arguments are given that without such a program, Mars science missions not related to MSR will be put on hold for a decade or more.

