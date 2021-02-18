Expanding Mars Science Return in the MSR Era: The Need for, Capabilities of, and Challenges Associated with Small Mars Science Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #491 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Programmatics and funding; technology development
We advocate for NASA to create a class of small Mars missions ($125M–$250M), along with a non-instrument technology maturation program, to complement the Mars Sample Return (MSR) program. Arguments are given that without such a program, Mars science missions not related to MSR will be put on hold for a decade or more.