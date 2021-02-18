Collaborative Partnerships for Improved Astrobiology Science Outcomes

No comments here
Whitepaper #492 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; other: funding structures; state of the profession
The NASA Astrobiology Program funds basic research that contributes to meeting science mission goals and objectives towards these goals. Here we describe current partnerships relevant to the NASA Astrobiology Program, identify those that could be improved or strengthened, and detail potential new public-private partnerships or collaborations.