Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Collaborative Partnerships for Improved Astrobiology Science Outcomes

Whitepaper #492 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; other: funding structures; state of the profession

by Heather Graham and Alison Murray
The NASA Astrobiology Program funds basic research that contributes to meeting science mission goals and objectives towards these goals. Here we describe current partnerships relevant to the NASA Astrobiology Program, identify those that could be improved or strengthened, and detail potential new public-private partnerships or collaborations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
