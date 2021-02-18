Power and Responsibility

No comments here
Whitepaper #493 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI); state of the profession
Agencies have the responsibility use their power, via a novel, stepped-implementation solicitation process, to influence and support how institutions to whom they send tax-payer money to fund scientific research, technological developments, and educational programs conduct themselves with respect to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA).