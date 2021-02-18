Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Power and Responsibility

Whitepaper #493 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI); state of the profession

by Daniella Scalice, Melissa Kirven-Brooks, Aaron Gronstal, Moses Milazzo, Lauren Seyler, Jamie Foster, Nathalie Cabrol, Loren Williams, Darlene S. S. Lim, and Jackie Goordial
Published onMar 18, 2021
Agencies have the responsibility use their power, via a novel, stepped-implementation solicitation process, to influence and support how institutions to whom they send tax-payer money to fund scientific research, technological developments, and educational programs conduct themselves with respect to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
