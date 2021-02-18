Skip to main content
The Continued Relevance of 4m Class Telescopes to Planetary Science in the 2020s

Whitepaper #497 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ground- and space-based telescopes

by Nancy Chanover, Carl Schmidt, and David DeColibus
Retaining access to 4m class telescopes for the planetary science community in the upcoming decade is crucial for a number of applications, including (but not limited to) observations made in support of NASA’s planetary missions, transient follow-up observations, high-risk/high-reward observations, instrumentation test beds, and student training.

