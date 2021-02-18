Value of Virtual Institutes & the Synergy of Science and Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #498 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other: Virtual Institutes; state of the profession
Virtual Institutes are a powerful tool to address complex, multidisciplinary problems of high agency priority. With SSERVI, NASA has engaged multifaceted research teams which bridge planetary science, astrophysics, heliophysics, and human exploration, to provide a flexible, international platform for addressing key agency programs, such as Artemis.