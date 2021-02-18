Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Promoting the ‘A’ in SPACE: ‘Arts’ run the places STEM takes us

Whitepaper #499 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Space arts; other science themes: STEM and STEAM; state of the profession

by Abbie Grace
Planetary science and other space-focused activities are supported and run through arts-based expertise. Space education, economics, governance, communications, international relations, design, law, and ethics, are becoming space-specialist fields in their own right. Increased promotion and funding of space arts education and professions is urgent.

