Promoting the ‘A’ in SPACE: ‘Arts’ run the places STEM takes us

Whitepaper #499 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Space arts; other science themes: STEM and STEAM; state of the profession
Planetary science and other space-focused activities are supported and run through arts-based expertise. Space education, economics, governance, communications, international relations, design, law, and ethics, are becoming space-specialist fields in their own right. Increased promotion and funding of space arts education and professions is urgent.