In-space Data Fusion for More Productive Missions

Whitepaper #500 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Solar System; technology development; ground- and space-based telescopes
Spacecraft with extensive storage and increased processing capability will enable more impactful scientific missions. Adding data fusion capabilities using past datasets, and the possibilities of multi-agent / multi-mission dataset integration would also greatly enhance our science return. We provide recommendations to move in this direction.