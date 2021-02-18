Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

In-space Data Fusion for More Productive Missions

Whitepaper #500 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Solar System; technology development; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Ashish Mahabal, Trent Hare, Valerie Fox, and Gregg Hallinan
Published onMar 18, 2021
Spacecraft with extensive storage and increased processing capability will enable more impactful scientific missions. Adding data fusion capabilities using past datasets, and the possibilities of multi-agent / multi-mission dataset integration would also greatly enhance our science return. We provide recommendations to move in this direction.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
