Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The role of (Open Source) Software in Planetary Science

Whitepaper #501 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Software and Data; state of the profession

by Michael Aye, Chase Million, and Andrew Annex
Published onMar 18, 2021
Software has become an essential part of the Planetary Science research enterprise and the ever-increasing volume of data will increase its importance increasingly. We recommend that contributions to open source software should be recognized appropriately and that efforts are undertaken to decrease the entrance burden for a planetary researcher.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
