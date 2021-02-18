An Urgently Needed Repository for Planetary Atmospheric Model Output

No comments here
Whitepaper #505 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Repository for model output; other science themes: Processes on planetary bodies with atmospheres; theory, computation, and modeling
Planetary atmospheric model output is vital for a range of NASA engineering, science, and EPO activities. While NASA rightly funds new modeling, many activities could be enabled by existing model output, increasing efficiency and saving money. We recommend NASA invest in a community-recognized, discipline-specific repository for this model output.