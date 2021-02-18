Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

An Urgently Needed Repository for Planetary Atmospheric Model Output

Whitepaper #505 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Repository for model output; other science themes: Processes on planetary bodies with atmospheres; theory, computation, and modeling

by Claire Newman, Vladimir Airapetian, Michael Battalio, Stephen Bougher, Adrian Brown, Shawn D. Domagal-Goldman, Siteng Fan, Scott D. Guzewich, Nicholas G. Heavens, Derek Jackson, Melinda Kahre, Michael A. Mischna, Tim McConnochie, Lynn Neakrase, Alexey Pankine, Jorge Pla-García, Mark Richardson, Isaac Smith, Anezina Solomonidou, Alejandro Soto, Anthony Toigo, and Daniel Viúdez-Moreiras
Planetary atmospheric model output is vital for a range of NASA engineering, science, and EPO activities. While NASA rightly funds new modeling, many activities could be enabled by existing model output, increasing efficiency and saving money. We recommend NASA invest in a community-recognized, discipline-specific repository for this model output.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
