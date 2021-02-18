Strategy for Integration of Life Sciences in Space

No comments here
Whitepaper #507 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other: Space Biology and Space Life Sciences; planetary protection
The disciplines of astrobiology (AB) and space biology (SB) clearly have common interests, however they have not been pursued jointly. SB and AB, together with planetary protection and human spaceflight, are inextricably linked, both intellectually and technologically. They must now be linked operationally.