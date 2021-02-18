Future Exploration of Venus: International Coordination and Collaborations

No comments here
Whitepaper #509 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: International Coordination and Cooperation; Venus
Understanding Venus will benefit from a dedicated effort through an international program of missions that are coordinated and offering opportunities for coooperation. The recent discovery of phosphene in the Venus clouds and possibility of life will increase the exploration missions and cooperation and coordination will be very benefical.