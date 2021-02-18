Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Future Exploration of Venus: International Coordination and Collaborations

Whitepaper #509 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: International Coordination and Cooperation; Venus

by Sanjay Limaye, James W. Head, Mark A. Bullock, Ludmilla Zasova, Irina D. Kovalenko, Masato Nakamura, James Cutts, Colin Wilson, Alexey Martynov, Anastasia Kosenkova, Joern Helbert, Emmanuel Marcq, Ann Carine Vandaele, Richard C. Ghail, Noam Izenberg, and Tibor Kremic
Published onMar 18, 2021
Future Exploration of Venus: International Coordination and Collaborations

Understanding Venus will benefit from a dedicated effort through an international program of missions that are coordinated and offering opportunities for coooperation. The recent discovery of phosphene in the Venus clouds and possibility of life will increase the exploration missions and cooperation and coordination will be very benefical.

Future Exploration of Venus: International Coordination and Collaborations
201.47 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with